Varun Sharma Shares BTS Videos From 'Fryday' Featuring 'one And Only Hero No 1' Govinda

Veteran actor Govinda is often idolised by several new generation actors like Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma. The 2018 comedy-drama film Fryday featured Varun Sharma and Govinda in lead roles along with Digangana Suryavanshi and Prabhleen Sandhu. It was the first time for Varun to share screen space with his screen idol. The Fukrey actor took to Instagram to share a few throwback videos from the filming of Fryday. The videos are from the filming of their dance number Chotey Bade.

Varun Sharma's throwback post from the sets of Fryday

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared three behind-the-scenes videos featuring the duo dancing to the tunes of the song sung by Ankit Tiwari and Mika Singh. The director can also be heard giving instructions from behind the camera. Govinda and Varun are dressed in their costumes along with the rest of the dance crew. Govinda is known for his funny banters both on and off-screen. This side of Govinda was also seen in the last video where they played along to one of the closing steps. The crew can be heard laughing and Varun and Govinda soon join the laughter.

In the caption, Varun mentioned, "Going through my Videos and found BTS of one of the most special songs for me Have grown up on his Films.. Danced on his Songs.. and got this magical chance to perform with him in one Frame.. The one and only Hero No1 @govinda_herono1 Sir!! I loveee you Sir learned so much from you during the course of the Film.. Thank you for all the Love! #throwback #Fryday".

Fans of the actor dropped in strings of heart and laughter emojis in the comments. They also dropped comments like 'Superb' and 'wah'. Actor Raai Lakshmi also commented 'the last video' along with laughter emojis. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments left by fans and followers below.

About Fryday

Directed by Abhishek Dogra of Dolly Ki Doli fame, Fryday released on October 12, 2018. The movie received mixed reviews from film critics and failed to make a mark at the box office. Fryday's IMDb rating is 5.2 out of 10.

