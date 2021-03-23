Varun Sharma Shares Throwback Pic With Chhichhore Gang; Fans Remember SSR

As Chhichhore was recently honoured with the prestigious National Awards 2019, one of the actors from the cast shared a happy photo of the team on social media. One of the vital cast members, Varun Sharma posted a nostalgic photo of the Chhichhore cast which delighted fans to the core. Many fans even remembered Sushant Singh Rajput who was the lead actor of the movie.

Varun Sharma’s throwback photo with the Chhichhore gang

Varun Sharma recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this cherishing memory with all his fans on the occasion of their movie Chhichhore receiving a National Award for the best Hindi film. In the photo, Varun Sharma can be seen happily posing with the cast as well as the director of the film, Nitesh Tiwari. The cast included Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Mohammad Samad, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla. They all can be seen in casual attire with t-shirts and lowers along with caps.

In the caption, actor Varun Sharma added a red heart symbol and as the fans came across this throwback photo of the Chhichhore cast, they complimented on how happy and amazing they looked together. As actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen posing happily in the photo, many of the fans also mentioned how they were missing him. Fans also dropped in sad face emojis to express their sadness of losing an actor like Sushant Singh Rajput. Many took to Varun Sharma’s photo and added heart and fire symbols to cheer for the Chhichhore gang while others added heart-eyed emojis to depict how thrilled they were to see them together. Take a look at Varun Sharma’s Instagram post and see how fans reacted to his throwback photo.

Varun Sharma recently announced how their movie was awarded the best film at the 67th National Film Awards 2019. In the caption, he added how it was a film that was truly special to all of them and stated how it was a film that was very close to their hearts. He then cheered “This one is for you Kammo” in order to dedicate this award to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Image Source - Varun Sharma Instagram

