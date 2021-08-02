Varun Sharma Thinks World Wide Web Is 'Weird Wide Web' For Some People; Here's Why

Varun Sharma, the actor who gained massive recognition for his role in the movie, Fukrey, recently opened up about how people should make social media a part of their life and not their whole life. As the actor recently made his digital debut from the series, Chutzpah, he spoke about how he chooses characters that are relatable to him.

Varun Sharma on World Wide Web becoming 'weird wide web' for some people

Varun Shama recently talked to Hindustan Times about how glad he was to make his digital debut from the series, Chutzpah, which talked about how the internet was deeply embedded in people’s lives. He further talked about how he had always been a part of subjects and characters that were relatable and added how it worked for him-be it Chucha or Sexa. The actor also said he tries to find a connection with his life while watching any movie or series. Adding to the statement, Varun called the digital media an 'interesting medium' as people of all ages watched content online and there was something for everyone.

While sharing his experience of working in a web series, Varun Sharma said that it was a difficult and different experience as there were no costars around and he only had to talk to the monitor. Sharing more about his experiences from the sets of his web series, he stated ‘Imagine talking and reacting virtually’ and added how it was interesting and it took him a day to figure out how to shoot and get the hang of it.

As the series was shot after the first lockdown, Varun also expressed his joy in being a part of a web show, especially at a time where it was tough yet comforting. He added how the whole experience was learning as everyone was paranoid about shooting without a mask. The Fukrey actor also said that since the series had an interesting subject, he had no hesitation in doing it and added how people loved the treatment of the show.

As the Fukrey actor follows a set of rules while using social media, he also talked about a few of his mantras to not check the phone right after waking up and for an hour before sleeping. Furthermore, he also gave out an interesting detail about carrying a regular phone and not a smartphone in a bid to avoid browsing. Speaking further about how social media could get toxic at times, he talked about how people didn’t confide in people they meet like friends and family and could get affected by a random comment in a huge way. While stressing on mental health and thought processes, he said he understood why validation was important for everyone but seeking validation on social media was 'not cool'.

Talking about content amid numerous shows and movies being released on OTT platforms, Varun Sharma said he doesn't think quality is being compromised since quality content is getting its due. Awaiting release of his upcoming movie Cirkus, the actor also talked about people's desperation to see things get back to normal and watch movies in theatres. Calling it 'magic', Varun expressed people are awaiting cinemas to open and there was nothing that could match the feeling of watching a movie in a community.

IMAGE: VARUN SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

