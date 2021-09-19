Varun Sharma To Host Second Phase Of IPL 2021; Says 'Its An Exciting Opportunity For Me'

As the country gears up for the second phase of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, actor Varun Sharma has an additional reason to celebrate as he turns host for the upcoming installment. After impressing Bollywood buffs with his exceptional comic timing, the Fukrey actor is all geared up to add a touch of humour to his hosting. As per ANI reports, the actor expressed excitement about the opportunity that awaits him, adding that he will speak to the audience as a 'fellow cricket buff'.

After coming to a halt earlier this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL 2021 is back with the latest phase, commencing on Sunday, September 19, as the nation awaits to see the intense face-off between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians.

Varun Sharma turns host for IPL 2021's second phase

After starring in several commercially successful films, the actor is thrilled to be onboard this 'exciting opportunity'. Talking more about his love for cricket, he said, "Cricket is the sport we all live for. As a kid who has grown up in 90s India, we breathe, live the sport. It's such an exciting opportunity for me to do this". Talking about turning host, he said," My live commentary is bound to be full of heart because I will speak to the audience as a fellow cricket buff".

Varun is famous for his hilarious streak in movies like Chhichhore, Fukrey Returns, and Roohi among others, and is bound to give an impromptu comedic twist to his hosting as well. "This is not a role so a lot of the humour will be impromptu. There will be no script either. This is one of the first times that people will get a glimpse into who I am in my drawing-room on a match day. I am so thrilled to be doing this and can't wait for this to start", he added.

IPL 2021's second phase will majorly be played across three venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, and commences from today. Keeping in line with COVID-19 safety protocols, the audience will consist of a limited number of fully vaccinated fans allowed inside the stadium.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VARUNSHARMA90)