Varun Sharma To Star In Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' With Ranveer Singh; Says 'feels Blessed'

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma will be next seen alongside Ram-Leela star Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. In his recent interview with Bollywood Life, the actor got candid about working with Rohit Shetty. The Fukrey star also talked about his music bond with his co-actor, Ranveer. He called Rohit a 'legend' and Ranveer a 'super-experienced person' and added that filming with them was a soothing ride.

Varun Sharma on 'Cirkus' release: 'Will be out super soon'

During a conversation with the Outlet, Varun Sharma described his shooting time with his co-actor, Ranveer Singh, and director, Rohit Shetty as "one of his most beautiful times in life". He said that it is a "blessing" for any actor to be working under the guidance of Rohit Shetty. He compared the Golmaal Returns helmer to his elder brother and stated that it was an "amazing time" filming with him and the entire team.

The Fukrey actor also opened up on how he and Ranveer Singh bonded over music on the film sets. Sharma said that he has introduced some "banging" Punjabi songs to Singh, who in return has introduced him to some "crazy" songs. He thinks that it was a "very comfortable and easing of a ride" because he was able to work with "legends" like Shetty directing him and a "super-experienced person" like Singh being his co-actor. Speaking about the release of his upcoming film, he revealed that the film will be releasing "super soon".

About 'Cirkus'

Inspired by Shakespeare's play, The Comedy of Errors, Cirkus also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. The comedy-drama is jointly bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, T-Series, and Rohit Shetty Picturez. The film will show Ranveer Singh playing a double role for the first time in his acting career. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film is slated to release on December 31, 2021.

Moreover, Varun Sharma made his acting debut with the film Fukrey in 2013. Since then, the actor has appeared in several commercially successful films. The list of popular Varun Sharma movies includes Rabba Main Kya Karoon, Dolly Ki Doli, Dilwale, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Fukrey Returns, Khandaani Shafakhana, Chhichhore, Roohi among others.

