Varun Sharma Wishes His Mother On Her Birthday With Adorable "then And Now" Pics

Roohi actor Varun Sharma recently shared a couple of photos on his Instagram handle on the occasion of his mother's birthday. Varun shared an adorable "then and now" post with his mother. In one photo, the actor can be seen as a baby while his mother holds him in her arms as he looks away from the camera. In the second photo, he can be seen in the present day, standing next to his mother as both of them pose for the camera. Varun Sharma shared the photo with parts of the caption in hindi, "Happy happpyy Birthday 'muma' You mean Everything to me! Thank you for always being there.. Being all grown up now.. I miss being in your 'godi' (lap)". Have a look at Varun Sharma then and now, below.

Fans react to Varun Sharma's photos

Varun Sharma's mother often makes an appearance on the actor's Instagram handle. Varun's latest photos with his mother prompted a number of responses from fans and celebrity friends alike. Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Huma Qureshi and others also left responses in the comments section wishing Varun Sharma's mother a very happy birthday. Many of Varun's fans also left comments wishing his mother a happy birthday. Some fans left comments praising the actor, calling him "cute" while others gushed over the sweetness of the post. Some fans simply left heart and kiss emojis in the comments section, showering the mother-son duo with some love. Take a look at some of the reactions to Varun Sharma's photos below.

Varun Sharma's upcoming movies

Dilwale actor Varun Sharma is all set to make his next appearance in the upcoming comedy film Cirkus. The film will star Ranveer Singh who will play a double role for the first time in his career, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as female leads. Varun Sharma will appear in a supporting role in the upcoming film, along with Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma. The film is slated to release on December 31, 2021. Varun Sharma will also appear next in the upcoming sequel Fukrey 3. The film will see actors Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha reprise their roles from the first two films.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.