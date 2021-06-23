Varun Sharma's Five Performances That Left The Audience In Awe Of Him

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma is on his way to carving his niche in Bollywood. The Dolly Ki Doli actor has tickled the funny bones of the audience with his performances and is known for his impeccable comic timing. After delivering several hit films, Varun is currently gearing up for his digital debut. He is all set to star in Sony Liv’s web series titled Chutzpah. The teaser of the same was dropped a couple of days ago and has set social media abuzz already with anticipation. Varun has worked hard to get where he is today and his efforts are evident in his performances. Take a look at the five times Varun Sharma left the audience gobsmacked in the past.

Varun Sharma movies that were widely loved by the audience

1. Roohi

This 2021 horror-comedy film is Varun Sharma's latest work that did not fail to crack the viewers up. He played the role of Kattanni Qureshi who falls in love with a ghost. His dramatic attempts to win the ghost’s heart definitely entertained the audience. Varun put to use his theatre sensibilities to liven up this character.

2. Chhichhore

This most definitely is one of the best and funniest performances by Varun so far. He played the role of Gurmeet Singh Dhillon aka Sexa in this coming of age comedy-drama film and is shown as absolutely adorable with his antics. Varun approached the role realistically and this is what made Sexa’s character more believable.

3. Arjun Patiala

The 26-year-old actor played the role of a police constable’s side-kick in this film. Varun’s character Onida Singh was like a breath of fresh air and showcased him in a new light. His character’s attempt at being taken seriously by himself was hilarious to watch. This is one of the notable Varun Sharma movies that one must definitely watch.

4. Fukrey Returns

Varun reprised his famous role of Dilip Singh aka Choocha in this film. Choocha’s silly and adorable character was the cherry on the cake for movie-goers. He not only made the audience laugh but also melted their hearts. His layered performance was critically acclaimed as well.

5. Fukrey

Varun Sharma entered the show business with a very unconventional role. He played Choocha in his very first Bollywood film Fukrey that went on to earn him national recognition. The young generation was left especially impressed by his performance in this comedy movie.

(With inputs from PR)

Image: VARUN SHARMA’S INSTAGRAM

