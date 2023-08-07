Last Updated:

Vatsal Sheth Shares Photos With Ajay Devgn, Ayesha Takia From Tarzan The Wonder Car Set

Vatsal Sheth's debut film Tarzan The Wonder Car completed 19 years on Monday. On the special occasion, the actor shared some throwback photos from the set.

vatsal sheth
1/7
(Image: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram)

Vatsal Sheth's debut film Tarzan The Wonder Car completed 19 years on Monday (August 7). 

vatsal sheth
2/7
(Image: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram)

On the special occasion, Vatsal took to social media and shared some throwback photos from the set.

vatsal sheth
3/7
(Image: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram)

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ayesha Takia in pivotal roles. It is directed by Abbas-Mustan.

vatsal sheth
4/7
(Image: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram)

The photo offers a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments from the set. Ayesha and Vatsal are seen getting into a conversation with the director on set.

vatsal sheth
5/7
(Image: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram)

During that time, both Vatsal and Ayesha shared great camaraderie. They played onscreen couple in the film.

vatsal sheth
6/7
(Image: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram)

Here, the Ek Haseena Thi actor can be seen indulging in a conversation with Ajay, his co-star and onscreen father in the movie. 

vatsal sheth
7/7
(Image: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram)

Vatsal can be seen performing his own stunts in the fantasy movie. In this still, he is seen on the roof of the car which was suspended over a river. 

