Vatsal Sheth tests COVID-19 positive, informs 'following all the safety protocols'

The second wave of the deadly coronavirus has created havoc nationwide as the number of fresh cases has increased exponentially as a partial or complete lockdown has been implemented in different states. Amid the surge in infections, many actors and actresses have been tested positive for the deadly COVID-19. Recently, actor Vatsal Sheth informed about his diagnosis. On his Instagram account, the actor shared a photo while informing about contracting the virus and he is following all the necessary protocols. Besides, sharing his diagnosis, the Tarzan: The Wonder Car actor expressed his gratitude towards fans for their love, support, and speedy recovery wishes.

Vatsal Sheth tests coronavirus positive

He also urged people to refrain from stepping out of the house amid the pandemic and wear a mask every time. “Hogaye hum bhi COVID-19 +VE. I am following all the safety protocols under the right advice. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay home & stay safe,” he wrote. Apart from Vatsal, several other stars like Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Khattar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, and many more were among the ones who got tested positive for coronavirus in recent times. On the work front, Vatsal Sheth was last seen on the television show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Apart from this, he was also seen in cameo appearances in Malang and The Girl On The Train.

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra

Hitting yet another grim high, Maharashtra reported 68,631 new COVID-19 cases and 508 new deaths. With 45,654 new recoveries, Maharashtra's cured tally rose to 31,06,838. The state has 38,39,338 cases of which 6,70,388 active cases and 60,473 deaths to date. As per the state's bulletin, the state's case positivity stands at 16.1% with 38,39,338 of 2,38,54,185 samples testing positive. The state's fatality rate stands at 1.58%, while its recovery rate stands at 80.92%. Currently, 36,75,518 people are in-home quarantine and 26,529 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra has classified Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and NCR, and Uttarakhand as places of sensitive origin mandating a negative RT-PCR negative test within 48 hours.

