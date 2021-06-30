Vedika Bhandari Reveals Her Most Memorable Instance Of Working With Ayushmann Khurrana

Vedika Bhandari rose to fame owing to her role as Tara in Indori Ishq. The actor sat down for an interview with Republic World to talk about her journey so far and where she would like to see herself in the future. While a lot of the conversation was based around Indori Ishq, the actor also spoke about the time she played the role of the real Pooja in Dream Girl alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She shared her experience of working with the actor and the fondest memories that she has with him. Here is what she had to say about the actor.

The most memorable instance of working with Ayushmann Khurrana

It wasn’t my scene, but I saw him shoot for this one scene. He had this long monologue at the end of the film. He was half-dressed in Radha’s clothes and he gave this speech. Now what was great was that it was really cold and yet he was there, half-dressed, delivering his lines with perfection. He completed each scene in a single take and that was really inspiring. It made me aspire to be like him in the future. I am never going to forget how he shot that scene, it was so great.

When she was asked what was the one word she would use to describe him, she chose ‘Cool’. She said that last year during the lockdown, she would often head to his Instagram page and see some of the Shayaris he would share there. She said that he posted the coolest Shayaris, unlike anything that she had ever heard before. She revealed that those really resonated deep within her and cemented her opinion of him as being really ‘cool’.

Vedika Bhandari's thoughts on a Dream Girl sequel and what she would look forward to in it

Yes absolutely. 150% yes! There is no instance where I would not like to work with him in the future and I hope that in the next project I get more scenes with him. It would be great and maybe they could show a little more of the real Pooja in the film. A sequel would be great since the film did very, very well. It also had such a good message so we should make a sequel for sure.

