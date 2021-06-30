Vedika Bhandari Shares Experience Of Working On Dream Girl With Ayushmann Khurrana

Vedika Bhandari, in an exclusive interview with Republic World, spoke about her career and what had been the highlights for her so far. It was only obvious that Dream Girl came up in the course of the conversation. Vedika Bhandari in Dream Girl played the part of the real Pooja and gained a lot of recognition for her role in the film. She said that she had never expected to hear back from the team of Dream Girl and when she received a call from them, she was absolutely shocked and could not believe her luck. Read on to know what she had to say about her experience in the film.

Vedika Bhandari’s experience of working on Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana

When I got the call, I was very, very excited. It was the first time I was going to be on such a big set. Everything was very grand. But it was so much fun, and I had such a great time. I got to shoot with such big actors. This will always be a part of my journey and I am really thankful for that. The experience was obviously one of the best experiences in my life As for Ayushmann Khuranna, he is such a gem. He is such a down to earth person. I have never worked with such big names and what I loved the most was just how casual everyone was. I mean I never really got to work with Ayushmann Khurrana a lot during the film as our scenes were mostly different but I really admired how simple and down to earth everyone was, despite being such big names. Everyone was very calm and composed and easygoing.

What lies ahead for Vedika Bhandari

I would love to do more web content for now because of how wonderfully they are doing right now. There are so many stories that can be shown, and I am on the lookout for more roles in such web series. I don’t care much about the medium as long as the content of the show is good. Whatever seems right is what I go with as long as the character resonates with me.

