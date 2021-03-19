'Veer Zaara' Shooting Locations Were Spread Across Amritsar And Indo-Pak Border

Veer Zaara is an iconic romantic film that hit the theatres in the year 2004. The film was directed by the late Yash Chopra, who was renowned for his direction and narration of love stories in Bollywood. The plot of the film revolved around the story of Veer and Zaara, who belonged to different nations but were united because of their pure love for each other. The film was a major hit amongst the people for its heartfelt story and melodious tunes. Veer Zaara's shooting locations included various parts of Amritsar as a part of the story was set in Punjab. It was produced under the Yash Raj Films banner and starred Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Where was Veer Zaara filmed?

If you have been wondering about Veer Zaara’s shooting locations, you will be surprised to know that parts of the film were also shot at the Wagah border. The final sequence of the film showcased Veer and Zaara’s reunion and Veer’s return to his own country. This part of the film showcased the soldiers at the Wagah border and also the opening of the border gates.

There were various court scenes in the film where Rani Mukerji’s character Samia was seen fighting a case to seek justice for Veer. This was also the place where Veer and Zaara met after years of staying away from each other. As per a report by Tribune, these court scenes were shot at Khalsa College in Amritsar, which is a famous shooting location amongst Bollywood filmmakers. Filma like Ishq Vishk and Lage Raho Munna Bhai was also filmed here.

Another famous name in Veer Zara filming locations is the Pataudi Palace in Haryana, according to GQ India. This place was showcased as Zaara’s stunning royal mansion in Lahore, Pakistan. This was also the place where she was getting married to Manoj Bajpayee’s character. The famous song Main Yahan Hoon was also filmed on these premises. Pataudi Palace is renowned for its stunning interiors as they give an instant royal vibe to the viewers. Bollywood films like Mangal Pandey, Rang De Basanti, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, amongst others, have been shot at this palace.

The famous song Do Pal from the film Veer Zaara was shot at the Attari International railway station. This railway station connects India and Pakistan and is a famous spot for cross-border films. In this part of the film, Veer and Zaara are seen drifting away from each other as Zaara has to return home after an adventurous trip to India.

