Veere Di Wedding 2 To Go On Floors Later This Year? Here’s What We Know

Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, made its theatrical debut in 2018. The film revolved around the lives of four friends. It was a success at the box-office. Earlier this year, reports of a sequel to the movie started circulating online. Here's the latest update about the same.

Veere Di Wedding directed by Shashanka Ghosh was released in 2018. It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in major roles. The film revolved around four childhood friends who are dealing with their love lives. One of them has second thoughts about marrying her boyfriend, another flees her home and weds a foreigner. The third one is desperately looking for the ideal husband. The fourth character, meanwhile, is a carefree divorcee.

The all-girl ensemble comedy directed by Shashanka Ghosh, was produced in collaboration between Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The film was a financial success and earned Rs 139 crore worldwide.

According to reports, the script of Veere Di Wedding 2 has been locked. The film is all set to go on floors later this year. Rhea had previously confirmed the sequel of the film in an interactive session with fans on Instagram. She said, “I think it’s going to happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited.”

Rhea acknowledged Veere Di Wedding's box office performance in a 2022 interview with Pinkvilla and stressed the power of the female audience.. This, aqccording to her, validated her decision to take a unique approach while respecting and recognising the potential influence of her audience.

Kareena Kapoor is going through a busy phase on the work front. She will be seen in The Crew and The Devotion Of Suspect X. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Blind.