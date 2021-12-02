'Velle': Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy Starrer Crime Comedy's New Trailer Out; Watch

Seasoned actor Abhay Deol is all set to mark his return to Bollywood after being away from the big screen for a long time in the upcoming crime comedy Velle. Apart from his comeback, the film is all the more special for being the first film with his nephew, Karan Deol who will be seen in the lead role opposite Anya Singh. The first trailer of the movie was much appreciated by netizens. Take a look at the second trailer of Velle.

'Velle' new trailer

The makers of the forthcoming crime comedy starring Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy and Karan Deol have fueled the anticipation of the netizens by dropping its new trailer. The plot of the film revolves around three friends befriending their principal's daughter, played by Anya Singh, and faking a kidnapping to mess with him. Their prank takes a dangerous take when she gets kidnapped for real.

The new trailer shows Abhay Deol's character narrating this story to Mouni Roy with the tagline 'A story in a story'. The clip further traces the nerve-wracking action that unfolds between Abhay and Karan's character with Mouni being injured and Anya Singh still kidnapped. The comments section under the trailer was filled with compliments for Abhay Deol's performance in the film.

More on 'Velle'

Directed by Deven Munjal, the movie is a remake of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura. The movie will be released on December 10 in theatres. As mentioned earlier, the first trailer of the movie received a positive response from the netizens, however, veteran actor Dharmendra, who is also Karan Deol's grandfather, caught the attention of the internet with his special post. He took to his Instagram to share his grandson's picture with the caption,

''Karan, Good luck 🍀 to you, your co-Stars and the whole unit of VELLE 👍 God willing 🙏 it’s a WIN - .WIN 🏆 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🙏 all our fan-friends are praying for us 🙏'' Replying to the same, the young actor wrote, ''Thank you bade papa''. Recently, the veteran actor shared another post for Karan with the caption, ''My darling Karan, with love 💕💕💕💕💕💕to you all …… ,”my loving family, my Fan N Friends ……….God willing 🙏 I will give my best to keep everyone Happy 🤗 need your blessings ''

(Image: Instagram/@abhaydeol)