'Very Close'? Rashami Desai Says June 7 Call To Disha Salian After '7 Months'; Rebuts Self

In yet another explosive lead in the Disha Salian case, Republic TV has spoken to actor Rashami Desai who claims to be Disha Salian's 'very close friend' and had spoken to her just a day before she died. Providing her version, Rashami Desai claimed that she is "not aware of any party" (that Disha allegedly went to on June 8) but admitted that she spoke to Disha on June 7. Conspicuously, while Rashami said that Disha is a "long-time friend", she also claimed that she had not spoken to her in "7-8 months" before the June 7 call, among numerous other inconsistencies between her statements.

While she accepted that Disha was close to her and her relations with Disha were "personal", she also claimed that she had spoken to Disha "once in 5-7 years." Rashami also said "no comments" when asked about Disha Salian's boyfriend Rohan Rai, despite pictures clearly showing that she knows Rohan Rai. The mismatch in her narrative about her links with Disha, on her claims about the contact they had/didn't have via phone calls or Zoom calls, and her refusal to speak about Rohan Rai raises suspicion, especially given that her social media posts regarding Disha are on record and also contradict various facets of what she said to Republic.

Crucially, Rashami appeared to be cognisant of Republic's reportage on the Disha Salian & Sushant Singh Rajput cases, and especially the claims of Nitesh Rane wherein the BJP MLA questioned the whereabouts of Rohan Rai and raised questions over the events that were allegedly set in motion when Disha attended a party in Juhu on the day that she died. Disha Salian who was Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager died on June 8 and much like Sushant's death, her death was also termed as "suicide". However, this claim has been vehemently refuted by Nitesh Rane, and aspects of it called into question by Republic's investigation.

Rashami Desai's contradictory claims:

Rashami Desai said to Republic TV, "Yes, I had actually spoken to her a day prior to the incident actually. On 7th." After stating that she has no knowledge of any party whatsoever, Rashami said, "No, we did not speak at length that time actually, we said that we could not speak over the phone. Eventually, we made some plans to meet for later on but then the next day I got the sad news."

When asked if Disha was under some pressure, Rashami said she had not spoken to Disha in 6-7 months, "She was a very dear friend, and I would not like to comment anything. My information does not match yours at all. I was not aware of whatever she was going through as I was part of a reality show, and right after that the pandemic happened and was not in touch with her for 6 to 7 months." she reiterated the same, "As I had said before, I was not in touch with her for 6 to 7 months, last I spoke to her over the phone, that was also very normal, very regular stuff."

She continued, on being probed further that "I think Disha was someone who was very well known in the industry, she has managed many big names. You should ask them what kind of person she was. She was a doll, she was very beautiful and a pure soul and I think the family is also not very comfortable talking about it. I have no idea about the 8th of June party. I am being honest, and I was not in touch with her for 7-8 months."

She then, however, revealed about the Shimla trip that she was allegedly planning with Disha on her phone call on June 7. "We were planning a trip to Shimla in October, one of my close friend's birthday party was there so we were planning the Shimla trip so we then said that it is between if we meet and talk."

She then went on to change course entirely and say that she had spoken once in 5-6 years with Disha, her 'very close friend', saying "I only spoke to her for 5 minutes, and the very next day she did this. I was not in touch with her for almost 7-8 months, in the last 5-6 years I spoke to her once and that too for 2 to 3 minutes", sounding remarkably sketchy for a person who spoke to a 'very close friend' after a long time just the day before that friend died.

Rashami Desai's Instagram story for Disha

However, on her Instagram story, Rashami Desai wrote a message for Disha Salian on the day the latter passed away: "I still can't believe that it was your birthday a few days back, still can't believe that we attended Zoom Call Party, can believe that you posted your favourite picture and wrote - YOU ARE YOUR OWN CHOICE, putting a #makewisechoices. What made you choose this? Left all your loved ones, especially your parents, your friends and the workplace you always loved. I've always known you as a strong and stable personality. Where-ever you are, you will always be in my prayers Disha."

