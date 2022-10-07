Veteran Actor Arun Bali, Who Starred In Hits Like '3 Idiots', Passes Away At 79 In Mumbai

Veteran actor Arun Bali, known for his roles in 3 Idiots, Kedarnath and more, passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai. The actor breathed his last on October 7, as reported by ANI. Bali was suffering from a rare neuromuscular disease called Myasthenia Gravis. Earlier, this year, he was admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital after he was diagnosed with the disease.

Days after being diagnosed with neuromuscular disease, rumours were rife that his son Ankush Bali had abandoned him. But, breaking the silence about the same, Ankush said in an interview with Hindustan Times,

"I heard that I have left my father in the hospital to rot, that he doesn’t have money and barely makes his meals. Some YouTubers put a video. I wanted to bash him. There were rumours that I was taking (financial) help from someone. My father has worked his entire life and saved up so there’s no such problem. Till the last breath alive in me and my father, I will keep serving him. Those who doubt me, I don’t care about them."

He also said, "I don’t want my dad to die sitting at home. I want him to work till his last breath as acting is his passion and gives him joy."

More about Arun Bali

Arun Bali was known for playing the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the critically-acclaimed 2000 film Hey Ram and Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan. He gained immense fame for playing a pivotal role in the popular TV serial Kumkum Bhagya. Arun Bali was also a National Award-winning producer.

What is Myasthenia Gravis?

A chronic autoimmune, neuromuscular condition known as myasthenia gravis results in skeletal muscle weakness that gets worse after periods of exertion and gets better after periods of rest. These muscles control respiration and the movement of various bodily parts, such as the arms and legs.