Veteran Actor Dharmendra Reacts To Sushmita Sen's Latest Picture; Calls Her A ‘pure Soul’

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but across the world. The actor is undoubtedly one of the finest, most charming and great personalities in the film industry. She is also an active social media user and often treats her fans with some pictures and videos from her daily life. As the actor recently did the same, it caught the attention of veteran actor Dharmendra, who not only complimented her but also called her a pure soul.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Sushmita Sen recently posted a selfie. In the picture, the actor was seen dressed in a blue coloured jacket and sported a pink scarf on her head. She also wore a pair of huge sunglasses while being seated in her car. Sharing the photo, the Aarya star wrote, "The dancing lights, purple hues & reflecting mountains!!! A beautiful journey captured with a Self..ie."

A fan reshared the actor's picture on the micro-blogging site which caught the veteran actor Dharmendra's attention. Dharmendra reacted to the photo and wrote, "Great …,.Ambreen, it gives me great happiness to read something loving and affectionate. Jeetie raho." Further, he commented on Sushmita Sen's photo and complimented her. He wrote, "Sushmita , ek nek rooh …ek himmat var khatoon …lots of love to her."

The dancing lights, purple hues & reflecting mountains!!! A beautiful journey captured with a Self..ie 😉😄❤️ pic.twitter.com/06C5QcwuXj — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 21, 2022

Sushmita Sen was seemingly delighted to read Dharmendra's compliment. She reacted to his comment and sent him a lot of love. The actor wrote, "A blessing saved & cherished forever Sir @aapkadharam. Lots of love & huge respect from a dancing heart!!" The actor further wished "Aap jaisa dil sab ko naseeb ho!!" (May everyone be blessed with a heart like yours).

A blessing saved & cherished forever Sir @aapkadharam 🙏🤗😇 Lots of love & huge respect from a dancing heart!!😊💃🏻 Aap jaisa dil sab ko naseeb ho!!🙏 https://t.co/0wmOSabtsM — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 22, 2022

On Sushmita Sen's work front

Sushmita Sen made her comeback with the web series Aarya in 2020. The actor was last seen in the second season of the show in which she plays the role of a working woman, amid the twists and turns associated with her equation with the drug mafia, which she joins after her husband's death. The series is created by Ram Madhvani. Sushmita Sen has not revealed anything about the next project.

