Veteran Actor Jayant Sawarkar Passes Away At 87 Due To Age-related Issues

Jayant Sawarkar, a veteran actor who worked in Marathi and Hindi cinema, died on Monday (July 24). The actor was admitted to the hospital 10-15 days ago owing to low blood pressure. He died due to age-related issues, Sawarkar's son Kaustubh told PTI.



He was 87 years old.

His notable work includes Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Singham (2011) and Rocky Handsome (2016).

Jayant Sawarkar died early Monday

Jayant Sawarkar's son Kaustubh told PTI that his health deteriorated last night (Sunday). Following this, he was put on a ventilator. The veteran actor died around 11 am today (July 24).

"He was admitted to a hospital due to low blood pressure about 10-15 days ago in Thane. Suddenly, his health deteriorated last night. He was put on ventilator and he passed away around 11 am due to age-related issues," Kaustubh told PTI. The last rites will be held on Tuesday morning.

A look at Sarwarkar's career

Jayant started his career in Marathi theatre with Vijay Tendulkar's stage production Manus Navache Bet. In a career spanning six decades, the late actor featured in over 100 Marathi plays. He also worked in Hindi films - such as Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Singham (2011) and Rocky Handsome (2016). In Marathi, he has starred in films like Hari Om Vithala, Gadbad Gondhal, 66 Sadashiv, Bakaal and more

He was last seen in a Marathi web series Samantar (2020), starring Swapnil Joshi in the lead role.

Jayant Sawarkar is survived by a wife, two daughters, and a son.