Veteran Actor Jeetendra Celebrates 79th Birthday, Son Tusshar Shares Celebratory Photos

Veteran actor Jeetendra recently celebrated his 79th birthday on April 7, 2021. On the occasion of his birthday, son Tusshar Kapoor shared a few photos on his Instagram handle from the celebrations. Tusshar Kapoor, who seems very close to his father, often features Jeetendra on his Instagram handle. In the photos, the veteran actor can be seen cutting a cake with some more family members while son Tusshar is seated opposite him around the table.

Jeetendra can be seen feeding the cake to his family members along with his son. Tusshar shared the photos with a line from one of his father's famous songs which when translated means, "Hope these days come again and again, Happy birthday to you" along with the hashtags "#papasbirthdaycelebration" and "#happybirthdaytoyou". Take a look at Jeetendra's photos from his birthday celebrations below.

Fans react to Jeetendra's birthday photos

Jeetendra's photos on Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram handle often prompt a number of responses from fans. Recent photos from the actor's birthday celebrations even prompted responses from celebrities like Sunil Grover and Deanne Panday, who wished the veteran actor a very happy birthday. Many fans also left comments praising the actor and leaving their own sweet birthday wishes for him. Other fans commented wishing the actor health and happiness on the occasion of his birthday and wished him many more years of fortune. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Jeetendra's family

Veteran actor Jeetendra has often been regarded as one of the most popular actors in the film industry. The actor has worked in over 200 films as the lead actor during the course of his long career, playing a variety of roles and characters that made the audiences fall in love with him. Jeetendra established himself as an actor way back in the 60s with the film Geet Gaya Patharon Ne. Jeetendra's most prominent movies include Tohfa, Mawaali, Bidaai, Roop Tera Mastana, Ek Hi Bhool and many more.

Jeetendra's children, Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor, also followed in their father's footsteps and eventually made their mark upon the entertainment industry. His son Tusshar Kapoor is an actor, who is all set to appear in an upcoming Bollywood film for 2021. His daughter, Ekta Kapoor, is a producer and director, and the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited which was founded by the veteran actor himself.

Image source - Tusshar Kapoor Instagram

