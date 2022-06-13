Veteran Actor Rekha To Be Part Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'? Details Inside

Following the massive success of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to commence the production of his next project, Heeramandi. The project will mark Bhansali's debut in the OTT space as the ace director will collaborate with the streaming giant Netflix. Reportedly, the series will chronicle the journey of three generations of courtesans in Lahore’s red light area, Heeramandi, during the pre-independent India.

The Netflix series is one of the most talked-about ventures in the industry and Bhansali has begun casting for the web series. There is a massive buzz surrounding the star cast of the series with several notable actors names coming up to be a part of the grand project. However, as per the latest reports, veteran actor Rekha is in talks with the makers to play a crucial role in Heeramandi.

Rekha in talks to be a part of Heeramandi

Veteran actor Rekha has been away from the silver screens for quite a long time now. Rekha last appeared in Supernani, alongside Sharman Joshi and Shweta Kumar. However, the Bollywood diva actor might make a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that Rekha is in 'advanced talks' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an important role in the Netflix series. Reportedly, one role was specially written for Rekha in Heeramandi. Adding to this, the source stated-

“Rekha has been keen to work with Bhansali for the longest time and he too is desirous of tapping into 'the Rekha mystique’. But somehow, the two have never been able to work together before. Bhansali wanted Rekha for a special role in Heeramandi from the beginning. But then, it seemed that this classic partnership was again jinxed”

More about Heeramandi

The series will reportedly be set in pre-independent undivided India in the Heeramandi area of Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. Heeramandi is exclusively developed for the online streaming giant, Netflix. The series will consist of a total of seven episodes of one hour each in the first season. Earlier, while speaking to Variety about his upcoming project, Bhansali said, "It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years. It's very vast and ambitious."

