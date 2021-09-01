Veteran Actor Saira Banu Admitted To Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, Moved To ICU

Veteran actress Saira Banu has been shifted to the ICU ward of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday. According to ANI, the 77-year-old actress, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, had been admitted to the hospital three days ago due to blood-pressure related issues. On Wednesday, she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward.

Saira Banu hospitalised

Saira Banu's hospitalisation comes almost a month after her husband, veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away. The 98-year-old was suffering from age-related issues after which he had to be admitted to Hinduja Hospital. Her family friend told ANI that Saira Banu was also taken to the same hospital where the late legendary actor had been treated. The family friend has cited the cause of her hospitalisation as issues related to her blood pressure levels.

Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today pic.twitter.com/wQKKh0ILB0 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Dilip Kumar's demise

After Dilip Kumar was hospitalised in June, Saira Banu had continued to share regular updates on his health on Twitter. In her tweet, she stated how they were "grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahab that his health was improving". However, on July 7, the 'Tragedy King' breathed his last.

After his demise, heart-wrenching images of Saira Banu travelling with the mortal remains of her husband had surfaced. Several politicians including Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had reached her residence to pay their condolences. Celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and more had also paid their last tribute to the actor at his home. She had later thanked PM Modi for his ‘early morning gracious call’ and his heartfelt condolences.

Veteran actor Saira Banu is considered to be one of the highest-paid actresses of the Hindi film industry during the 1960s-70s. The actor has given several memorable performances starting from her debut movie Junglee opposite Shammi Kapoor.