Veteran Actor Salim Ghouse Popular For His Role In 'Bharat Ek Khoj' Passes Away At 70

Celebrated actor Salim Ghouse who has been a part of various iconic films like Koyla, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!, and more, breathed his last on Thursday, April 28. The 70-year-old star passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. The news of the actor's demise was confirmed by his wife Anita Salim.

As per reports, the veteran actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night after complaining of chest pain. Ghouse passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to various media reports, the last rites of the actor were performed early on Thursday morning.

A look at Salim Ghouse's career

Salim, who was born in Chennai, is an alumn of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTTI), Pune. The late star who had crafted a niche with his skills started his acting journey in 1978 with the movie Swarg Narak, following which he featured in some prominent films like Chakra (1981), Saaransh (1984), and Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! (1984) among several others. The actor has also acted alongside Mohanlal in the classic Malayalam movie Thazhvaram which was helmed by Bharathan.

Apart from films, the actor had also done noticeable work in the television industry. He essayed the roles of Rama, Krishna, and Tipu Sultan in Shyam Benegal’s TV Series Bharat Ek Khoj. He was also a part of the sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya (1988).

Meanwhile, after his last film Well Done Abba in Hindi in 2010, the legendary actor was making a comeback with the Andrea-starrer Kaa in Tamil, which is yet to release. Director Nanjil's upcoming Tamil thriller film Kaa - The Forest, has Andrea playing a wildlife photographer and Salim Ghouse, a wildlife warden.

The Family Man fame Sharib Hashmi condoled the demise of the actor while recalling the days admiring the late star's work on the television screen. The actor reacted to a post on Twitter that had shared throwback pictures from Salim's early career days. "Pehli baar #SalimGhouse Sahab ko tv serial #Subah mein dekha tha! Aur unka kaam behadd laajavaab laga tha !! Unki awaaz," Hashmi tweeted.

