Veteran Actor Sharmila Tagore Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Saba Shares Picture

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore on Saturday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital. Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer, took to social media to share the news about her mother getting a vaccine jab.

In the photo, shared by Saba on her Instagram Stories, the 76-year-old actor is seen flashing the victory sign as she gets vaccinated at the Artemis hospital. Earlier in March, Tagore's son Saif Ali Khan was also spotted at Mumbai's vaccination center in Bandra Kurla Complex. According to the paparazzi, the 50-year-old actor took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Saif was dressed in beige pants and blue kurta and was seen exiting the center with a red face mask on. READ | Unseen pic of the day: Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's wedding picture

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya are currently with Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi Palace. Soha had shared pictures on her Instagram handle where Inaaya was seen sitting on her grandmother's lap.

The central government has last week announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

Tagore is the latest Indian celebrity to have received the COVID-19 vaccine, after veterans like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.

India crosses 4-crore vaccination doses figure

India has scaled a landmark peak in its fight against COVID-19 with the total doses administered in the country having crossed 4 crore till Friday evening, the Union health ministry said. A total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Friday 7pm. As many as 18,16,161 people were vaccinated during the day.

(With PTI inputs)

