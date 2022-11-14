Veteran Actor Sunil Shende Passes Away At 75; Last Rites Held In Mumbai

Veteran actor Sunil Shende, who was known for his roles in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away. The veteran actor breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on Monday, November 14. He was 75. Sunil is survived by his wife Jyoti, two sons Omkar and Rishikesh, his daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. As per media reports, the last rites of the actor were held at Parsiwada Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai at 1 pm.

Soon after the report of Shende's demise broke, actor Rajesh Tailang paid his heartfelt tribute. Taking to his social media handles, the Mirzapur actor revealed that he once worked with the late actor in a TV show named Shanti. He revealed that he played the role of Shende's son. Talking about the late actor, Tailang revealed that he was not only a great actor but also a great human being. He wrote, "Great actor and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more.I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali."

More about Sunil Shende

Sunil Shende began his acting career with the 1982 period biographical film Gandhi. He went on to star in several TV shows and films in the 80s, including the short television series Circus. The actor has also worked in Bollywood films such as Sarfarosh, Gunaah, Khalnayak, and more.

Image: Instagram/@rajeshtailang