Veteran Actor Tabassum Says 'I Am Absolutely Fine' After Viral Death Hoax

Veteran actor Tabassum took to her Twitter handle to slam the viral death hoax that was doing rounds on social media. "I am absolutely fine," she wrote.

"Thanks to your well-wishes, I am absolutely fine, healthy and with my family. This rumour that is going around is absolutely wrong. I pray that all of you are safe at your homes," 77-year-old actor's note read on Twitter. Tabassum is best known for hosting the long running Doordarshan show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan".

Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/UDuDrtIiea — Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) April 23, 2021

Veteran actor Tabassum discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

Talk show host Tabassum, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in April, recovered and was discharged from the hospital. The 76-year-old actor was shooting for her digital show "Tabassum Talkies" from her home in March-end, just two days before she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There were rumours on social media that the actor was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. A picture of frail looking Tabassum from hospital also went viral on various social media platforms. Her son, actor-filmmaker Hoshang Govil said it was shameful that some people were spreading "baseless" rumours.

"I am disgusted. How can people spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer's? She has no underlining disease. This is fake news and absolutely disrespectful. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes."

Hoshang said the actor was "absolutely active" and contracted the virus despite proper precautions.

With the love and blessings of her fans, Mom Tabassum Govil @tabassumgovil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior... Thank you for your constant support. God is great ðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/gjMUlpRIh6 — Hoshang Govil (@GovilHoshang) April 14, 2021

Tabassum began her career as a child artiste, working in films like "Deedar" (1951), where she played the younger version of Nargis and 1952 classic "Baiju Bawra", which featured her as the young Meena Kumari.



She also hosts the show "Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon", which is based on the Golden Era of Hindi Cinema.

(With PTI inputs)