Veteran Actors Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta Say Youngsters Need To Work On Their Acting

Actor Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta recently opened up about their latest experience in the film Shiv Shastri Balboa. During an interview, the duo talked about their pursuit of fitness. Anupam Kher also revealed his experience in drama school, where Neena Gupta was also present.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher were asked about their work in the upcoming film and how they felt about doing stories that are dedicated towards a different age group.

While Anupam Kher expressed gratitude for being in an era where stories like that are understood by the audience, Neena Gupta talked about how hard they work to stay fit.

“We work very hard on our bodies, and do as much as possible to stay fit. We don’t have big bellies, and we try and look a little respectable. And this is a big thing. I learn this from the youngsters because they work so hard on their bodies, and our bodies are our tools, which we learned at drama school together. We have to keep it sharp. Apart from acting and other things, this is extremely important.”

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta on staying fit

Anupam Kher joked and said, “We have to work on our body and youngsters have to work on their acting.” Neena Gupta said that she often wants to have foods like Puri Aalo, but she controls herself. On the same note, Anupam Kher also added that he hasn’t had any sugar in the last 50 days. Kher has previously posted about his fitness pursuit on Instagram.

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher's time in drama school together

The veteran actor also talked about being in drama school together with Neena Gupta. He was asked about any memories of Neena Gupta from before, and the star said that Neena Gupta used to dress in modern attires back then as well.

Anupam Kher said that Gupta would wear a “spaghetti strap” top while washing utensils in the hostel. Elsewhere in the interview, Kher and Gupta said that Shiv Shastri Balboa is only their second film together despite having a long history together.