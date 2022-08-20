Veteran Film Producer KC Sharma Passes Away At 89; Son Anil Sharma Condoles Demise

Veteran film producer KC Sharma passed away on Friday night after suffering a heart attack. He was 89 years old. The producer's daughter-in-law Suman Sharma confirmed his demise to Indian Express, further revealing that the veteran was also 'suffering from dementia' for a few years. KC Shamra, who's also filmmaker Anil Sharma’s father, has bankrolled films starring superstars Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, and others.

Veteran film producer KC Sharma passes away

Talking about his death, KC Sharma's daughter-in-law mentioned, "He died on Friday night at around 8:00 pm; he had a heart attack. He was also suffering from dementia since a few years. His funeral will take place in Mumbai’s Santacruz today.”

Anil Sharma also released a statement condoling his father's demise. He mentioned, "It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August 2022. Our beloved and respected Mathura-wasi Shri Krishnachandra has left for the heavenly abode on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and I would request you all to please pray for his departed soul.”

The statement continued, "Shri Krishnachandra will always be remembered for his big-budget, multistarrer hits including Tahalka, Jawaab and Policewala Gunda amongst others. His last film as a producer was Genius (2018) featuring his grandson Utkarsh Sharma.”

मेरे परम पूज्य पिता जी,कृष्ण भक्त श्री किशन चंद्र शर्मा जी,कल जन्माष्टमी की रात्रि में,अपने अर्राध्यदेव भगवान श्री कृष्ण के चरणो में विलीन हो कर गो-लोक यात्रा को प्रस्थान कर गए हैं आप सब से उनकी पवित्र आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना का अनुरोध है । हरी ओम् तत्सत ! ओम् शांति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8xOpdJcsp9 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 20, 2022

In his career, KC Sharma had bankrolled projects like Dharmendra’s Hukumat, Tahalka, Elaan-E-Jung, Jawaab, Policewala Gunda as well as Akshay Kumar starrer Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo.

Meanwhile, his son Anil Sharma is a notable director having to his credit Gadar: EK Prem Katha, the 2001 romantic period drama film starring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel in lead roles alongside Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey. His upcoming projects include Apne 2, which stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol as well as his own son Utkarsh Sharma.

