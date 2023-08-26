Dev Kohli, Lyricist Who Penned Songs In Over 100 Movies, Leaves Behind A Lasting Legacy

Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli died on Saturday at the age of 80. As per IANS, his last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai. For the unversed, he wrote songs for more than 100 movies including Maine Pyaar Kiya, Baazigar, and others.

A glimpse at Dev Kohli's first breakthrough

Dev Kohli moved to Mumbai during the 60s and received his first breakthrough with the song titled Geet Gaata Hoon Main from the movie Laal Pathhar in 1971. The song was a huge success but did not help boost his career. However, he rose to fame for his songs Aaate Jaate Hanste Gaate, Aaaja Shaam Hone Aayee, and Kabootar Ja Ja Ja, among others from Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989. Nevertheless, he wrote songs for more than 100 movies including Judwaa 2, Shoot Out At Lokhandwala, Baazigar, Musafir, and others.

Dev Kohli's collaboration with Anu Malik

Dev Kohli had a remarkable collaboration with Anu Malik. The late veteran lyricist penned songs like Dekho Dekho Jaanam Hum from the film Ishq and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein from Baazigar, among others for him. Not just Anu Malik, but also worked with other music directors like Anand Raaj Anand, Anand Milind, and others.

Reason behind Dev Kohli's death

The reason behind Dev Kohli's death has not been disclosed yet. However, his mortal remains shall be kept for people and his fans to pay their last respects at his home in Lokhandwala Complex this afternoon till 2 PM. Meanwhile, his last rites will be performed by 6 PM at Oshiwara Crematorium in the city.