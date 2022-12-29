Veteran Film Producer Nitin Manmohan Passes Away At 62

Veteran film producer Nitin Manmohan, who was known for backing movies such as “Bol Radha Bol” and “Laadla”, died on Thursday (December 29) at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 62. The news of his passing away was confirmed by his daughter Prachi and producer Kaleem Khan, who was his friend.

He was taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai on December 3 after suffering from a massive heart attack. He was undergoing treatment at the same hospital for nearly 15 days.

The filmmaker was battling several health complications and passed away around 10 am today following status epilepticus (abnormal brain signals), his daughter said.

"He had a cardiac arrest on December 3 and since then he has been on a ventilator. When he was brought to the hospital, the doctors revived him,” Prachi told news agency PTI.

"No oxygen and blood supply in the brain and other parts of the body led to some damage and caused status epilepticus. Slowly, his condition started deteriorating. He left us today at around 10-10.20 am," Prachi added.

Film fraternity reacts

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted condolences for the late producer saying, "Sorry to hear about the demise of well-known film producer,Director, and Writer Nitin Manmohan ji due to heart attack. It’s another loss to the film Industry. My heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. Om Shanti."

Film director and producer Anil Sharma also tweeted his condolences saying, "Sorry to hear about the sad demise of well-known film producer Nitin Manmohan Ji .. My heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. Om Shanti.

Sorry to hear about the demise of well known film producer,Director , Writer Nitin Manmohan ji due to heart attack . It’s another loss to the film Industry.

My heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones.

ओम् शान्ति !

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nouPGxWw0C — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 29, 2022

More about Nitin Manmohan



Nitin Manmohan is the son of the late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as “Brahmachari”, “Gumnaam” and “Naya Zamana”. Besides his daughter, the producer is survived by his wife.

(With inputs from PTI)