Veteran Star Dharmendra Shares Video From His Mustard Fields; Sends Love For Fans - Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra is moderately active on his Instagram profile, where he shares everything from his work updates to throwback pictures. In a recent post, he took fans for a trip to his farm and gave a peek of the mustard fields. Scroll further to take a look at the video and what the actor has to share.

Dharmendra shares video from his mustard fields

The actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and shared a glimpse of his yellow mustard fields. He expressed in his caption, that he has planted these on his own and had learnt this back when he was just a teenager. Dharmendra himself made an appearance, later in the video and greeted his fans, asking them how they were doing.

He shared that he was farming wheat and mustard in these fields on his own; further asking how his fans are feeling as they see him after a long time. He ended the video with a smilesaying, “Love you all, stay happy”. The caption with his video read, “Friends, mehnatkashi hai meri ye… pathreli dharti pe kheeti... Hatheeli pe sarson jamana...kamaal ye... ladkpan mein hi aa gaya tha”. The post has received over 66k views, so far, from the actor’s fans and followers on the social media platform, while comments under the post are full of love for him, by his admirers who are happy to see him after a break.

Dharmendra on the work front

The actor will be seen next in his family movie, Apne 2 which is a sequel to the 2007 hit movie Apne. The upcoming film will star three generations of the Deol family including Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol and Sunny’s son, Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The movie was announced on November 30, 2020, and was slated to release on November 5, 2021, after it went on floors in March of this year. However, according to reports by Pinkvilla, the Anil Sharma directed movie will now release sometime in 2022, and not on its previous slated release date due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

