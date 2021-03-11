Veterans of TV take COVID-19 vaccine; Arun Govil, Mukesh Khanna express thoughts in video

India continued to take steps towards the eradication of the COVID-19 pandemic. After measures like the lockdown in the initial days of the battle, the vaccination has spread a ray of hope among the citizens. As the vaccination process opened up for senior citizens, some of the stars of the entertainment industry like Arun Govil, Mukesh Khanna and Shivaji Satam took their first dose.

Veterans take COVID-19 vaccine

The veterans of the TV industry,known for their iconic characts like Lord Ram, Shaktiman and ACP Pradyuman respectively were the latest recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine,

He posted a video from the vaccination process, and his conversation with the doctor on the post-vaccination process. His video also featured like the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers Naveena Patnaik and Arvind Kejriwal taking the vaccine.

Mukesh Khanna said, "I want to state that sometimes you should also learn to praise. My country has progressed. When the vaccine has arrived, you should take it."

"I had even shared a photo of Shaktiman with a mask, so if Shaktiman also needs a mask, so how much we all are in need of it? One should wear a mask and practice social distance. Corona has come and it will go, so I wish a COVID-" he added.

He urged everyone to not be afraid of the vaccine and stated that the when the world was appreciating its vaccine-related work, why should the citizens have an issue with it.

Shivaji Satam took the vaccine the Covishield vaccine at his friend's hospital in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and hailed the 'amazing experience' and 'lovely arrangements.'

#COVISHIELD Vaccine got it at my dear frnd Dr G D Pol ‘s Foundation Hospitals in Kharghar Panvel ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ŒðŸŒ¹amazing experience , lovely arrangements , amazing doctors & para staff ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹beautiful campus â¤ï¸â¤ï¸saw my frnd Dr Gajanan Pol’s glorious achievements & am mighty proudðŸ˜ŠðŸ™ðŸŒ¹â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/59VAdiqei8 — shivaji satam (@shivaajisatam) March 10, 2021

The other names who received the vaccine included Hema Malini, Neena Gupta, Jeetendra, Saif Ali Khan. Gajraj Rao, Sonali Bendre, among others.