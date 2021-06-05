Vicky Has Sweet Message For 'Uri' Duo Yami-Aditya; Ayushmann, Angad Post Fun-filled Wishes

Yami Gautam surprised her fans by announcing her wedding with Aditya Dhar on Friday. The couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps since working together on the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. One member of the film’s team, Vicky Kaushal, was over the moon over the union while other celebrities too conveyed their greetings.

Bollywood celebs wish Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar on wedding

Sharing the photo that Yami and Aditya used to announce their wedding, Vicky wrote that his heart was ‘full of happiness.’ The Masaan star showered love on the newly married couple and congratulated them.

Vicky was the lead actor of Aditya's debut Uri: The Surgical Strike that featured Yami in the role of an undercover RAW agent. The movie was one of the biggest successes in Bollywood in the last few years. Vicky is set to feature in Aditya’s second film The Immortal Ashwatthama, which is said to be a mythology-based superhero movie

Meanwhile, numerous other celebrities expressed their good wishes to the couple. This included Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Badshah, Manish Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

Some of the interesting ones were from Ayushmann and Angad Bedi. Ayushmann, who was Yami’s first Bollywood co-star in Vicky Donor, addressed her by her initials YG, before correcting himself and called her 'YGD', adding her husband’s last name too. Angad Bedi, whose father Bishan Singh Bedi represented India in cricket, told Aditya that it was ‘test match’ perhaps referring to the long journey often associated with marriage.

Yami had posted pictures of herself and Aditya, dressed in traditional attires, performing their wedding rituals to announce the wedding. Sharing Rumi’s quote, ‘In your light, I learn to love’, she shared that they had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with only their immediate family around. The Bala star termed it as the ‘journey of love and friendship’ as they sought the blessings of their close ones.

