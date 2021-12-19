Vicky-Katrina Conduct Small Puja At New House With Family Members In Attendance; Watch

After tying the knot in a grand wedding in Rajasthan, Bollywood’s newly married couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to shift into their new house. Now, after the wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, the couple was spotted with their families at the new house to perform the puja.

Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani has shared several videos where Katrina and Vicky can be seen arriving at their new house with family in the morning. The other video showed a pandit arriving at the new house to conduct the puja. The couple's car was spotted outside the building, however, they can't be seen in the video.

Ahead of the wedding, the construction work for their new house had already begun in Juhu, Mumbai. They will be neighbours to Anushka and Virat, who have two floors in the same building. Soon after the videos surfaced on social media, fans of the two were quick to share their thoughts on the same. One of the users wrote, “Wishing them a great life ahead.” Another user wrote, “Virushka lives in same building or side by apartment ????”. A third user chimed in and wrote, “So happy for them and congratulations on their new house.”

Another video of Vicky Kaushal's parents entering the house has been surfacing on the Internet. In the video, Vicky Kaushal’s parents can be seen seated in the back seat of their car. Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal can be seen greeting the paps with folded hands as he was getting snapped. He was wearing a white shirt whereas, on the other hand, Vicky’s mother is seen wearing a yellow suit.

Anushka Sharma had earlier confirmed the news about the newly married couple being their neighbours while wishing them. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma reshared Katrina Kaif's post of their wedding pictures. She penned a heartfelt note for Katrina and Vicky and wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love, and understanding." She further mentioned that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were having some construction done at their new house and wrote, "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/KatrinaKaif