'To love, honor and cherish' | Vicky-Katrina Ooze Charm In Latest Pics From Their Pre-wedding Festivities; See

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal took to their social media handles to share dreamy glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities. Their nuptials took place on Dec 9.

Kriti Nayyar
After enticing fans with magical glimpses from their wedding, Haldi, and Mehendi ceremonies, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have updated their social media handles with another sweet surprise for their fans.

The latest glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities are all things dreamy, with the duo posing together amidst the scenic backdrop of a sunset. 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif ooze charm in latest pics from pre-wedding festivities 

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the duo unveiled the gorgeous glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities, which sure looked like a royal affair. Katrina can be seen decked in a pastel tulle saree by Sabyasachi, which pays tribute to her mother's British heritage. The attire is embellished with hand-cut English flowers and semi-precious gems and crystals.  Meanwhile, Vicky looks handsome in a beige bandhgala with trousers, which he has paired with custom-made juttis by Sabyasachi accessories. For the caption, the duo wrote, "To love, honor and cherish." Take a look. 

Vicky-Katrina's wedding 

The duo's wedding festivities took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.  Dropping their official wedding pictures, the newlywed couple wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." 

