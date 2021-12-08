Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot tomorrow i.e on December 9 in a lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. With the attendance of over 120 high profiled guests, the duo enjoyed their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. Now, more details of the grand event have been accessed by Republic Media Network giving a closer look at the star couple's wedding venue.

Vicky-Katrina wedding venue decor details

As per the exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, the couple has chosen a white theme for their nuptials at Six Senses fort Barwara. The entire fort has been decorated on a white theme, in which several exotic and foreign flowers have been used. The chairs have been adorned with golden accents as comfortable seating arrangements have been made for the guests. The entire fort is illuminated with diyas.

The duo also enjoyed their Sangeet today where they reportedly danced to Punjabi and Bollywood songs. The music did not include the Rajasthani playlist. Additionally, the party will reportedly continue till 4 am in the morning as the couple celebrate their marriage which will take place tomorrow. As per the reports, the couple will tie the knot around noon tomorrow. A major show of fireworks is expected to be seen at the venue to celebrate the occasion.

More on Vicky Katrina's wedding

The duo kicked off their pre-wedding ceremonies on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and enjoyed Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8. They will tie the knot as per Hindu rituals on December 9 and check out from the hotels the next day with the guests. The wedding venue is situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park and is three hours away from Jaipur airport.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushla09/@katrinakaif/@sixsensesfortbarwara