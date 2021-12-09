The grand wedding of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has kickstarted with high profile personalities gracing the glamourous event at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan today i.e December 9. Actor Arjun Kapoor and designer Sabyasachi are among the guests who have reached the venue to witness the couple officially tie the knot. The duo had reportedly invited several notable personalities from the film industry as well as politics, business and sports backgrounds.

Arjun Kapoor and Sabyasachi enter the wedding venue

As per exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor and celebrated designer Sabyasachi arrived at the wedding venue in the same car. As per the exclusive reports, only 62 guests attended the wedding at the Barwara fort. Earlier it was reported by PTI that the conscious decision of limiting the number of guests as the venue was made considering the growing risks of the pandemic.

According to the outlet, a source stated, ''Given the Covid situation right now, the couple wants to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved. Having said that, the couple is looking forward to celebrating with their industry friends at a later date and they will be planning a reception with them sometime soon''

More on Vicky-Katrina wedding

According to the latest details accessed by Republic Media Network, the entire wedding venue was adorned with white themed decor with the surroundings lit up with diyas. The royal mandap was decorated with exotic and foreign flowers with the chairs matching the decors with golden and white accents. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in traditional Hindu as well as Christan weddings.

