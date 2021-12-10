Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Did You Spot Bride's Giant Ring Worth Rs 7.5 Lakh By This Designer?

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently had a surreal wedding, in Rajasthan, in the attendance of their close family and friends. As soon as the rumours of their wedding were out, the couple became the centre of attraction for all their fans. The couple did not leave any stones unturned in making their private affair extravagant. While the couple wore designer outfits by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Katrina Kaif's extraordinary jewellery stole the show. However, what caught their fans' attention was a huge sapphire on Katrina Kaif's ring finger.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a series of photos with her husband Vicky Kaushal. From the Pheras ceremony to a sunset picture, the couple seemingly enjoyed every moment. Among Katrina's beautiful jewellery, her fans caught a glimpse of her engagement ring studded with huge tanzanite stone and several diamonds. The triangular ring was a statement piece in itself and looked nothing but gorgeous.

How much does Katrina's engagement ring cost?

Katrina Kaif's platinum engagement ring had huge tanzanite stone in the middle and was surrounded by diamonds. It must be noted that tanzanite is a gem and is considered to be one of the most expensive jewels. It is the rarest blue coloured natural gemstone and holds a lot of value. Due to its royal colour and hardness, the gem is one of the most highly desirable gemstones. As per several media reports and designer pages, Katrina Kaif's engagement ring is the Soleste engagement ring from Tiffany & Co. The platinum ring had cushion-cut tanzanite and a double row of brilliant diamonds. The cost of Katrina Kaif's ring is estimated to be $9,800 which is approximately Rs 7.5 lakh.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple shared adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony with a beautiful note. Their note read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." The entire film industry is currently sending love and warm wishes to the couple. Here are the couple's wedding pictures.

