Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Gurdas Maan Returns; Croons THIS Song To Congratulate Couple; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif officially tied the knot on 9 December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Modhpur. Vicky and Katrina took to their official Instagram handles on Thursday and shared their first photos as newlyweds and confirmed their nuptials. Post their grand wedding celebrations, the couple's family and friends were spotted returning back to Mumbai. One of the guests coming back from their wedding was the veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who congratulated Vicky and Katrina in his own unique way.

Gurdas Maan congratulates Vicky and Katrina

Singer Gurdas Maan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from Vicky and Katrina's wedding from Jaipur. At the airport, the singer interacted with the media and spoke about the star couple's wedding. When the reporters asked the singer how he would like to congratulate the couple he said, "I already congratulated them, I sang Teri Ghori Jeeve and Challa for them and all the reporters have already circulated that, felt really good." The singer then went on to croon the song Teri Ghori Jeeve again for the newlywed couple.

Vicky-Katrina official wedding photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handles to share the pictures of their grand wedding. Taking to their Instagram on December 9, the couple shared their wedding photos to celebrate the occasion with their fans. The candid pictures show the duo getting married in a traditional Hindu wedding and appearing cheerful as they complete the wedding rituals. They also sought blessings from their fans. They wrote, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

More on Katrina-Vicky wedding

The duo kicked off their pre-wedding ceremonies on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and enjoyed Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8. Their wedding venue was situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park which is three hours away from Jaipur airport.

According to the latest details accessed by Republic Media Network, the entire wedding venue was adorned with white themed decor with the surroundings lit up with diyas. The royal mandap was decorated with exotic and foreign flowers with the chairs matching the decors with golden and white accents.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@gurdasmaanjeeyo