Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Katrina's Mother Spotted Leaving Actor's Home Amid Wedding News

As the fans eagerly await the wedding details of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, a recent update left the fans curious about the festivities. Katrina Kaif's mother was recently seen leaving the actor's house amid the wedding rumours while the fans spotted something interesting in the video.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding is slated to be held from 7th December onwards when the duo and the guests will arrive at the venue in Rajasthan. Read on to know more updates on the wedding festivities.

Katrina Kaif's mother spotted outside the actor's home in Vicky Kaushal's car

Amid Katrina Vicky's wedding rumours, an interesting video of Katrina Kaif's mother recently surfaced on the internet escalating the curiosity of the fans. In the video, her mother can be seen sitting inside a car and leaving the actor's residence. She was seen wearing a blue mask while she was being clicked by the paps around.

While the fans became curious about Vicky Katrina's wedding on watching the video, they also spotted that it was Vicky Kaushal's old car in which Katrina's mother was travelling.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Schedule

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding schedule will include Sangeet, Mehendi, and other ceremonies and it will be attended by some of the prominent cricketers and businessmen along with popular Bollywood celebrities. As per our sources, the wedding festivities will include the sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, the wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the guests and the bridegroom will check out of the hotels on December 10.

Guest list of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Several celebrities namely Sidharth Malhotra, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and more will be attending their wedding as the hotel rooms have been booked under their names. Several hotels have been booked to accommodate the guests in Sawai Madhopur while three have been booked in Jaipur as well. The guest will fly to Jaipur by 22 charter planes while they will then travel to Sawai Madhopur in 70 luxury cars at the wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif