Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda Hints Being Part Of Katrina's Mehendi

The grand wedding ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun in full swing at Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. The Haldi ceremony of the couple took place on Tuesday followed by the Mehendi ceremony which took place on Wednesday, December 08. Several media outlets reported that Katrina Kaif chose celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda for her big day. Veena herself hinted on her social media that she was a part of Katrina's Mehendi ceremony.

Celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda hints at being a part of Katrina's Mehendi ceremony

Veena Nagda is among the most popular celebrity Mehendi artists and has applied Mehendi for several Bollywood stars on their big day like Deepika Padukone, Natasha Dalal, Sonam Kapoor and many more. Veena had also worked with Katrina before for various ad shoots and movies. There were several reports that Kat had chosen Nagda to apply Mehendi on her hands for her big day. The celebrity artist hinted that she was done applying Mehendi on Katrina's hand and was moving on to the next location. Nagda took to her Instagram stories, posted a picture of herself, and wrote, "We finally did it, #BigFatIndianWedding."

Vicky-Katrina wedding

Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10. Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and her Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are set to attend the wedding.

The couple has also invited several other celebrities from the industry including Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

Image: Instagram/@veenanagda