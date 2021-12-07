Last Updated:

Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Radhika Madan Reaches Jaipur, Shankar-Ehsaan Spotted At Airport

Radhika Madan, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani were recently spotted at the airport as they leave for Vicky & Katrina's wedding.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
vicky kaushal
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding's festivities seem to have begun as their guests are getting papped at the airport. Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan was snapped at Jaipur Airport.

vicky kaushal
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Radhika also happily waved at the paparazzi as she walked out of the airport. 

vicky kaushal
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

She looked uber cool in a comfy baby pink coloured suit. 

vicky kaushal
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood playback singer Shankar Mahadevan was also spotted at the airport. 

vicky kaushal
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The singer joyfully posed with his fans and struck various poses for the paparazzi.

vicky kaushal
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

He also gave a nod to the paparazzi as one of them asked if he was attending a wedding. 

vicky kaushal
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shankar was seen wearing a printed cotton kurta, which he teamed up with black trousers and a pair of white sneakers. 

vicky kaushal
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shankar's musical team member Ehsaan Noorani was also seen at the airport. 

vicky kaushal
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

He sported a casual look and posed for the cameras with a bright smile. He wore a black t-shirt and a pair of ripped jeans. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: vicky kaushal, Katrina Kaif, radhika madaan
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: BTS' first in-person LA concert of 'Permission to Dance on Stage' in over 2 years

In Pics: BTS' first in-person LA concert of 'Permission to Dance on Stage' in over 2 years
In Pics: Take cues from Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee & others to rock airport looks

In Pics: Take cues from Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee & others to rock airport looks
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com