Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Who Is Daniel Bauer? Will He Be Katrina's Wedding Makeup Artist?

Ahead of Vicky-Katrina wedding bash, news about their wedding venue, guest list, and more have been dropping online, escalating the curiosity of the fans. It was also unveiled that a globally acclaimed make-up artist and a friend of Katrina Kaif will be handling the grooming of the actor at her wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities will begin on 8th December 2021, with Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony followed by the wedding rituals as per both Hindu and Christian traditions on December 9.

Who is Daniel Bauer?

According to several media reports, Katrina's wedding make-up will be done by Australian artiste, Daniel Bauer, who is well known for his red carpet make-up looks of numerous Bollywood celebrities. As the artist was recently spotted outside Katrina's residence, it has been speculated that he will be handling the makeup of the bride-to-be.

Daniel Baur, who was born in Australian and based in Mumbai, is quite popular among Bollywood celebrities, and is well known for his work at the Lakme Fashion Week and The Daniel Bauer Academy. He also happens to be a close friend of Katrina Kaif, as the latter also attended the artiste's wedding in Goa recently.

Vicky Katrina wedding festivities

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif along with their family and close friends were recently spotted in Jaipur as they head to Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan - their wedding venue. A list of 120 guests has been finalised for the wedding, some of which include top Bollywood celebrities, businessmen, cricketers, etc.

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar and others names have been confirmed, as the hotel rooms have been booked under their names.

The guests will travel in 70 luxury cars from Jaipur to the wedding venue in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. The guests will be checking out of the hotel on 10th December 2021 post the wedding rituals on December 9.

