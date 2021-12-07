Vicky-Katrina's Haldi Ceremony Today: Start Time, Theme, Performances & Other Details

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's pre-wedding festivities are set to begin in no time. Kicking off the celebrations is the Haldi ceremony, which will begin on Tuesday, December 7 at 4 pm. Republic Media Network accessed details of the ceremony, which will be packed with a Punjabi theme. Famous artists like Gurdas Maan, Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan are expected to perform at the ceremony, as they were spotted at the airport earlier on Tuesday.

The to-be bride and groom landed in Rajasthan for the nuptials on Monday, December 6, while other guests like Neha Dhupia along with husband Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and his wife, Sunny Kaushal's close friend Sharvari, and other relatives of the lovebirds were spotted at the Jaipur airport. The impending nuptials will reportedly take place on Thursday, December 9, and the Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan is being decked beautifully ahead of the ceremonies, with tight security stationed at all entry points.

Everything to know about Vicky-Katrina's Haldi ceremony

According to Republic Media's sources, the ceremony will commence at 4 pm on Tuesday and everything will be on a traditional Punjabi theme. Special drums and other musical instruments have been brought from Delhi, while three artists, who may be performing at the event mentioned that they've been told to not divulge any details. All guests, as well as the bride and groom, will reportedly be adorned in yellow, going with the theme of the ceremony. It is expected that Gurdas Maan, who also crooned to his hit songs at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception, will perform at the ceremony. He was spotted with his family at the Jaipur airport.

Meanwhile, the venue has been packed with high security at all entry points, and fleeting glimpses from the decorations taking place at the old fort have also been making rounds on the internet. Their elaborate guest list comprises of famous Bollywood celebrities like Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan, her industry friend, Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli, who will grace the occasion with others like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and more.

