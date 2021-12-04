Last Updated:

Vicky, Katrina's Wedding: Actress's Mother, Family Arrive At Her Mumbai House; See Pics

Amidst the rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, the actress's mother and siblings arrived at her residence in Mumbai on Saturday.

Fengyen Chiu
Amidst the hustle-bustle of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, the actress's family was seen arriving at her home in Mumbai. 

Kaif's mother, Suzanne Turquotte was spotted outside the actress's home on Saturday morning. 

Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel was also seen arriving at her residence.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif's mother and sister Isabelle were seen shopping for ethnic clothes, sending the rumour mill into a frenzy.

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding will reportedly take place between December 8-10.

