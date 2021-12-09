Last Updated:

Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Akshay Kumar Papped At Mumbai Airport As He Leaves For Jaipur

Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi' co-star Akshay Kumar was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport as he left for Vicky and Katrina's wedding venue at Jaipur.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Vicky-Katrina wedding
1/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was papped at Kalina airport as he left for Vicky-Katrina's wedding in Jaipur. 

Vicky-Katrina wedding
2/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Akshay Kumar will be joining the couple post their wedding nuptials are over. 

Vicky-Katrina wedding
3/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Akshay Kumar and Katrina have shared the screen in several superhit movies, the most recent being Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi'. 

Vicky-Katrina wedding
4/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Apart from Akshay actors like Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt were also seen departing for Vicky-Katrina's wedding. 

Vicky-Katrina wedding
5/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky and Katrina have invited several other celebs from the industry for their big day. 

Tags: akshay kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
