Last Updated:

Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Alia Bhatt & Sara Ali Khan Leave For Jaipur

Ahead of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Kalina Aiport as they geared up to leave for Jaipur.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Vicky Kaushal
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt was spotted at Kalina Aiport on Thursday as she geared up to leave for Jaipur to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

Vicky Kaushal
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bhatt will join Vicky and Katrina at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan for their special day

Vicky Kaushal
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt was seen in an Anarkali, which had shades of pink, green and silver and waved at the camera as she entered the airport.

Vicky Kaushal
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan was also seen stepping out of a car at the airport as she left for one of the most-awaited Bollywood weddings.

Vicky Kaushal
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor donned a green ethnic outfit and paired it with a purple and silver dupatta.

Vicky Kaushal
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

She carried a colourful bag with a gold handle and posed for the cameras. She also waved before she entered the airport.

Vicky Kaushal
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan, actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol and others will also attend the wedding.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: alia bhatt, vicky kaushal, katrina kaif
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Katrina Kaif spotted with kins ahead of wedding with Vicky, sister Isabelle greets paps

Katrina Kaif spotted with kins ahead of wedding with Vicky, sister Isabelle greets paps
IN PICS | Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s brother spotted at gym ahead of big wedding

IN PICS | Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s brother spotted at gym ahead of big wedding
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com