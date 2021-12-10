Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Couple Sends Sweets To Paparazzi Outside Their Venue; Watch

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The couple's wedding was one of the most awaited Bollywood affairs as their fans could not wait to catch a glimpse of their special day. Weeks ahead of their wedding, paparazzi were covering their daily outings and treating their fans with the couple's candid pictures. As the paps were also waiting for the couple's glimpses from their D-day outside their wedding venue, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a heartwarming gesture and sent sweets for the paparazzi and media persons.

Soon after their wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif sent out Laddoos and other sweets for all media persons and paparazzi stationed out their wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The actor's wedding planners brought sweets in huge golden coloured plates. They also offered sweets to some kids outside the venue.

This was not the first time that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a heartfelt gesture towards the paparazzi. A few days ahead of their wedding, Vicky Kaushal sent food packets prepared by his chef for the paps stationed outside his Mumbai residence. In a video surfacing on the internet, the paparazzi were delighted to see the actor's gesture.

Vicky-Katrina's Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged wows in an initiate ceremony, in the attendance of their close family and friends. The couple's pre-wedding festivities and nuptials took place in a 14th-century fort named Six Senses Fort Barwara. As per the reports accessed by Republic Media Network, the couple had a mind-blowing Sangeet night which went till four o'clock in the morning. Moreover, Katrina Kaif was very happy during her Mehendi ceremony and opted for a Rajasthani themed design.

The couple broke the internet with their adorable wedding pictures on Thursday, December 9, 2021. They were dressed in wedding ensembles designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Several Bollywood celebs sent love and warm wishes to the couple via the comment section. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/Varinder Chawla