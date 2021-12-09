Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Inside Pics Of Guests Enjoying Sunrise, Fort View Accessed

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pre-wedding festivities kick-started with great pomp and show from Tuesday, December 7. The ceremonies that are taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, witnessed spectacular sangeet and Mehendi function with several special performances in line. Now, much to the surprise of the fans, Republic Media Network has access to some inside pictures of the wedding venue where guests were seen having a great time.

Ever since the festivities have begun, fans have been waiting excitedly to catch a glimpse of the inside pictures and videos. But, due to tight security reasons, they are unable to quench their thirst for pictures. But, much to the delight of the fans, Republic got their hands on some exclusive pictures from the wedding venue where the guests were spotted basking in the sun while enjoying a short photography session in the fort.

Inside pictures of Katrina-Vicky's wedding guests

The pictures reportedly show actor Simran Kaur Mundi talking to someone on call while the other pictures suggest Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend Malavika Mohanan standing on the balcony while clicking pictures. The other pictures also show some guests standing on the balcony while chit-chatting. As per the exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, the couple has chosen a white theme for their nuptials.

The two will tie the knot in a white-themed gazebo. The entire fort has been decorated on a white theme, in which several exotic and foreign flowers have been used. The chairs have been adorned with golden accents as comfortable seating arrangements have been made for the guests. The entire fort is illuminated with diyas. The duo kicked off their pre-wedding ceremonies on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and enjoyed Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8. They will tie the knot as per Hindu rituals on December 9 and check out from the hotels the next day with the guests. The wedding venue is situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park and is three hours away from Jaipur airport.

Talking about the wedding, scores of celebrity guests including Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur among others have reached the wedding venue. Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and her Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are also expected to attend the nuptials.

IMAGE: Instagram/VickyKaushal09/KatrinaKaif