Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi With Kabir Khan & Family Leave For Jaipur

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and his wife, Mini Mathur, were recently spotted at Mumbai airport as they leave for Vicky & Katrina's wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding's festivities seem to have begun as their guests are getting papped at the airport. Angad Bedi & Neha Dhupia arrived at the airport to leave for Jaipur.

Angad Bedi looked dapper in a blue printed shirt and denim jacket as he arrived at Mumbai airport to board a flight to Jaipur.

Neha Dhupia was all smiles ahead of catching a flight to Jaipur for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

The actor went for a comfortable outfit, a blue coloured baggy Kurti and black bottoms. She took care of the COVID-19 norms and wore a black mask at the airport.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan also arrived at the airport with his wife, Mini Mathur, and daughter, Sairah Khan. The director is set to board a flight to Jaipur for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

Kabir Khan, who has worked with Katrina on several projects, including 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Phantom,' 'New York' and more. He wore a green jacket and a cap while being tapped in Mumbai,

Indian television anchor Mini Mathur arrived in a pink coloured salwar suit. The anchor looked beautiful in her comfy Indian outfit.

Mini Mathur was seemingly very particular about all COVID-19 norms and ensured her safety with a white mask.

