Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi With Kabir Khan & Family Leave For Jaipur

Last Updated: 7th December, 2021 09:50 IST

Mini Mathur was seemingly very particular about all COVID-19 norms and ensured her safety with a white mask.

Kabir Khan, who has worked with Katrina on several projects, including 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Phantom,' 'New York' and more. He wore a green jacket and a cap while being tapped in Mumbai,

Filmmaker Kabir Khan also arrived at the airport with his wife, Mini Mathur, and daughter, Sairah Khan. The director is set to board a flight to Jaipur for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

The actor went for a comfortable outfit, a blue coloured baggy Kurti and black bottoms. She took care of the COVID-19 norms and wore a black mask at the airport.

Angad Bedi looked dapper in a blue printed shirt and denim jacket as he arrived at Mumbai airport to board a flight to Jaipur.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding's festivities seem to have begun as their guests are getting papped at the airport. Angad Bedi & Neha Dhupia arrived at the airport to leave for Jaipur.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.