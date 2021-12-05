Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Nick-Priyanka & Other Celeb Couples Who Chose December Wedding

For the past few years, the month of December has brought a wedding season in the film industry. From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, many celebs went for a winter wedding and tied the knot by the end of the year. Even this year, the last month has become the most preferred one for a royal wedding as Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot on December 9.

Scheduled in a royal fort in Sawai Madhopur, Vicky and Katrina's wedding has become the talk of the town ever since the couple were speculated to make it official. With a guest list of 120 people, the couple is set to exchange vows in the presence of their close friends and family. While the couple is currently busy with their wedding preparations, here are several other Bollywood couples who got married in December.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Jodhpur wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also chose December to tie the knot in two different ceremonies in Jodhpur. The couple exchanged vows on December 1, 2018, in a white wedding ceremony in the morning in the presence of their family and friends. They later also had a Hindu ceremony with pheras and got married.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding in Italy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017, in an intimate ceremony. The couple's wedding took place at Borgo Finocchieto villa in Italy, which was beefed up with security and only friends and family were allowed at the venue. Soon after exchanging vows, the couple shocked their fans with beautiful pictures of their pink wedding.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his long time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath also opted for a December wedding. The two tied the knot in a low profile ceremony on December 12, 2018. The couple later threw a star-studded reception and invited many guests from the film industry.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's royal ceremony

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, tied the knot with businessman Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018. The couple had an extravagant sangeet ceremony in Udaipur in the attendance of all A-list film stars. From Priyanka Chopra to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the star-studded night was one of the most beautiful weddings in India. The wedding and reception took place in Mumbai.

